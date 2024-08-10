U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 899 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Allstate by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ALL stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $171.03. 1,000,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.75. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $180.87.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.42) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.06.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

