U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 77 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $8,311,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2,164.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $737,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $801,305.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.63.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of DOV stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $176.23. 635,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $192.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.29 and a 200 day moving average of $174.67.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

