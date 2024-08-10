U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 598 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,356 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $1,112,747,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $433,709,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of American Express by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,399,494 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $449,521,000 after buying an additional 919,337 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $713,202,000 after buying an additional 667,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,447,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,923,399,000 after acquiring an additional 662,382 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,956,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,447. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $256.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.55. The company has a market capitalization of $171.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on American Express from $247.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

