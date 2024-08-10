U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,400 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 435.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPW. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.61.

NYSE MPW traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.66. 10,732,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,041,461. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.88%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.03%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

