U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,737 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GCOW. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 27,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.62. The company had a trading volume of 167,538 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average is $34.37.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

