U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETX. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 130,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 25,014 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETX traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.72. 8,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,638. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.28. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $18.94.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.0782 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

