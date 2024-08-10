U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.3% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

CP stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,574,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,862. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1373 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

