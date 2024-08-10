U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,276 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,774,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 307,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 46,420 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,757,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,401,166. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $75.36.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,892 shares of company stock valued at $197,011. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.