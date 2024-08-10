U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,968 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Flex by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Flex by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flex by 319.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEX stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.29. 1,159,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,465,538. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02.

In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $54,325.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 12,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $410,723.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $54,325.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 559,062 shares of company stock worth $18,134,960 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Craig Hallum raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

