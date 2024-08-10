U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $383,000 in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on VKTX. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.78.
Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics
In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 18,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,029,825.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 362,149 shares in the company, valued at $20,689,572.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 18,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,029,825.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 362,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,689,572.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $6,671,161.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,596,696.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Viking Therapeutics Price Performance
Viking Therapeutics stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,463,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,765,646. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.46 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.55. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $99.41.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Viking Therapeutics Company Profile
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
