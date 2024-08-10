U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AON stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $329.44. 1,460,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,042. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $344.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $301.47 and a 200-day moving average of $304.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.21.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

