U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $330,000 Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,068,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,314,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Enphase Energy by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after buying an additional 29,013 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 364.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 85,284 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at $13,306,133.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,417,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,968. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $141.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.96.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

