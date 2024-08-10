U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $259,000 Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,755 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 99,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 104,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FFIN shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 0.8 %

FFIN traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.80. 401,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,767. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.22.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.10 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 14.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bankshares

In other news, Director Sally Pope Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.79 per share, with a total value of $27,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 943,371 shares in the company, valued at $26,216,280.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sally Pope Davis bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $51,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

