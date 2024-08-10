U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 281.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 165,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 122,314 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,148,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.97. The stock had a trading volume of 73,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,811. The company has a market capitalization of $373.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $16.38.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.167 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.39%.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

