U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,673,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Walden Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walden Wealth Partners LLC now owns 169,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.72. 221,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,435. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.92 and a 200 day moving average of $56.71. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $61.35.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

