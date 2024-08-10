U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.85% of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,943,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,347,000 after purchasing an additional 593,356 shares during the last quarter.

JHMB traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $22.12. 10,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,749. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.51. John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $22.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0831 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

The John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (JHMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is actively managed and primarily invests in investment grade mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government and private entities with no specific limit to maturity.

