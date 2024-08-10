U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,634 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Halliburton from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Halliburton

Halliburton Stock Down 0.7 %

HAL traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,846,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,549,822. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.92. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.93.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.