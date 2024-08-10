U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,065 Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,969,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,858,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,842,000 after buying an additional 1,224,990 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,257,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,741,000 after buying an additional 774,157 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,439,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 644,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,769,000 after acquiring an additional 391,634 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.06. 569,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.06. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $32.29.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.