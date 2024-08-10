U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,878 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $835,946,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,891 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 83.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,512 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 311.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,195,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,461,000 after buying an additional 905,279 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 2,466.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 886,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,810,000 after buying an additional 851,867 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at $105,878,466.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619 over the last 90 days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DELL traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $92.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,405,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,206,317. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.65. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.62 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

