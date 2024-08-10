U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 152 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Linde by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Linde by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 105,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,347,000 after acquiring an additional 35,467 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $1,212,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LIN traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $447.02. 1,108,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,850. The firm has a market cap of $213.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $440.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $440.82. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $361.02 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LIN. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

