U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.21

U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.21 and traded as high as $66.41. U-Haul shares last traded at $63.19, with a volume of 67,730 shares trading hands.

U-Haul Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Get U-Haul alerts:

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. U-Haul had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 11.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that U-Haul Holding will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U-Haul

U-Haul Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHAL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of U-Haul by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 9,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U-Haul by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U-Haul during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of U-Haul in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company’s Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.