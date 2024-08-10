U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.21

U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.21 and traded as high as $66.41. U-Haul shares last traded at $63.19, with a volume of 67,730 shares trading hands.
U-Haul Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.55.
U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. U-Haul had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 11.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that U-Haul Holding will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On U-Haul
U-Haul Company Profile
U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company’s Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.
