Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09, Zacks reports.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:TYRA traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $20.08. 47,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,729. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.02. Tyra Biosciences has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $23.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TYRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Tyra Biosciences from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyra Biosciences

In other Tyra Biosciences news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,502 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $70,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 427,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

