Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2024

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRAGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09, Zacks reports.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:TYRA traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $20.08. 47,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,729. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.02. Tyra Biosciences has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $23.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TYRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Tyra Biosciences from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

View Our Latest Report on Tyra Biosciences

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyra Biosciences

In other Tyra Biosciences news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,502 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $70,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 427,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.