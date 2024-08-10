Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TYRA. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TYRA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 47,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,729. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.02. Tyra Biosciences has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $23.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.82.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyra Biosciences

In other news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 427,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,559,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1,244.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.