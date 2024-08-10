TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.740-0.970 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of TTEC from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of TTEC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.60.

NASDAQ TTEC traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $4.51. 1,695,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,418. The company has a market cap of $214.50 million, a PE ratio of -17.35, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05. TTEC has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). TTEC had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $576.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TTEC will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

