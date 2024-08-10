TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.740-0.970 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion.
Several brokerages recently commented on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of TTEC from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of TTEC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.60.
TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). TTEC had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $576.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TTEC will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.
TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.
