Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $14.50 target price on the stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.
Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis retailer. The company cultivates, processes, and manufactures cannabis products and distributes its products to its dispensaries, as well as through home delivery. It sells flowers, edibles, vapes, creams, balms, salves, lotions, vaporizers, batteries, cartridge, concentrates, topicals, capsules, synringes, tinctures, and accessories under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, Trekkers, and Roll One brands.
