Truist Financial Trims SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Target Price to $28.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $73.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.92.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 7.3 %

NASDAQ SEDG traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.20. 5,013,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,727,371. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $186.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.19). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $265.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post -7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $261,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,618,000 after purchasing an additional 62,942 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,010,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 954,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,890,000 after purchasing an additional 14,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,023,000 after purchasing an additional 293,588 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.