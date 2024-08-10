TrueFi (TRU) Price Reaches $0.0920 on Top Exchanges

TrueFi (TRU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. In the last week, TrueFi has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0920 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $106.21 million and approximately $12.28 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,155,013,823 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,155,007,372.9330535 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.09070783 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $14,631,742.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

