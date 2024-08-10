TrueBlue, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts (NYSE:TBI)

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TrueBlue in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now expects that the business services provider will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for TrueBlue’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for TrueBlue’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TBI has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TrueBlue from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on TrueBlue from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

TrueBlue Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of TBI stock opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $235.54 million, a PE ratio of -20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38. TrueBlue has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $16.14.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.30). TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueBlue

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the second quarter worth $35,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in TrueBlue in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueBlue Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.