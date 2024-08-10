Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Truist Financial

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TGI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Triumph Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Triumph Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $19.50) on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.13.

Shares of TGI stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,389,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,248. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.03, a P/E/G ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 2.53. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $17.87.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.64 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $141,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,786.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jade Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Vision One Management Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,587,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 199.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 450,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 300,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

