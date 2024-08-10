Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT Lowered to $24.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the travel company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 76.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TRIP. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

NASDAQ TRIP traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,727,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,540. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average is $21.99. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.76.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.76 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 2,053.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,532 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tripadvisor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 143,152 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 61,697 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 20,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

