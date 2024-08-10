Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $54.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Trinity Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TRIN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.43. 354,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52. Trinity Capital has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $714.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.56.

Trinity Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.14%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

