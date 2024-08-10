Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Lowered to Hold at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRMB. StockNews.com raised Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Get Trimble alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Trimble

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.65. 1,285,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,422. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Trimble has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $65.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.54.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 40.70%. The business had revenue of $870.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,213,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,554,164,000 after acquiring an additional 273,863 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Trimble by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,270,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $652,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796,030 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,315,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,134,000 after acquiring an additional 126,472 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Trimble by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,025,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $267,338,000 after acquiring an additional 188,790 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 1,387.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,847,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $215,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.