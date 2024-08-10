Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.670-2.810 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion. Trimble also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.67-2.81 EPS.
Trimble Stock Performance
TRMB stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.65. 1,285,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,422. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $65.55.
Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $870.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.50 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 40.70%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Trimble
Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.
