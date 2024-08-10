Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.670-2.810 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion. Trimble also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.67-2.81 EPS.

TRMB stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.65. 1,285,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,422. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $65.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $870.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.50 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 40.70%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRMB. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.33.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

