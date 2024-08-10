Trex (NYSE:TREX) Downgraded by Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $72.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $115.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Shares of NYSE:TREX remained flat at $60.70 on Wednesday. 1,836,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,435. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50. Trex has a 52 week low of $53.59 and a 52 week high of $101.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.64.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $376.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.87 million. Trex had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 1,744.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 305.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

