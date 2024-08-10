Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, August 13th

Shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) are going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, August 13th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of TRVN stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 604,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,104. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41. Trevena has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Trevena will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRVN has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Trevena from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trevena stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 797,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.61% of Trevena at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

