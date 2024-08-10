Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, August 13th

Shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) are going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, August 13th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 12th.
Trevena Price Performance
Shares of TRVN stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 604,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,104. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41. Trevena has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.05.
Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Trevena will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRVN
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trevena stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 797,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.61% of Trevena at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Trevena
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trevena
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.