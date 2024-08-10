TransDigm Group’s (TDG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $1,500.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,417.19.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.2 %

TDG stock traded up $14.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,246.10. The company had a trading volume of 172,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $802.46 and a 52-week high of $1,369.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,279.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,235.26.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 30.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total value of $12,486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,186,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total value of $12,486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,186,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,708 shares of company stock worth $137,640,845 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.