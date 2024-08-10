TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 32.620-33.420 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 33.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.9 billion-$7.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.9 billion. TransDigm Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $32.62-33.42 EPS.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE TDG traded up $16.24 on Friday, hitting $1,247.36. 172,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,832. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $802.46 and a 1-year high of $1,369.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,281.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,234.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.65%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 30.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,417.19.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total transaction of $12,486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,186,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total value of $6,302,187.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,769,080.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total transaction of $12,486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,186,078.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,708 shares of company stock valued at $137,640,845 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

