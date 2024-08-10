Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on COOK. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Traeger in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Traeger from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Traeger from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.30.

COOK stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 344,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,851. Traeger has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30. The company has a market cap of $354.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $168.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.07 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Traeger news, CEO Jeremy Andrus bought 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $358,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,428,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,120,684.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOK. Glendon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Traeger by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,165,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 805,546 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Traeger by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,499,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,744,000 after acquiring an additional 304,660 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Traeger in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Traeger by 398.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 102,689 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Traeger by 56.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 72,637 shares during the period. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

