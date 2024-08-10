Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Trading 3.3% Higher

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.72 and last traded at $87.67. Approximately 1,027,220 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,113,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

Trade Desk Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.28.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $2,510,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,606,106.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $133,291.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,827,601. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,626,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,346,000 after acquiring an additional 53,441 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Trade Desk by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 683,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,202,000 after acquiring an additional 70,201 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 15,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 776,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,872,000 after acquiring an additional 305,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

