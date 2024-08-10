Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Townsquare Media Trading Down 7.3 %

Townsquare Media stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.62. 98,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Townsquare Media has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 98.45%. The business had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Townsquare Media will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Townsquare Media Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is -31.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Robert L. Worshek sold 15,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $176,738.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,552.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Townsquare Media

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,156,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 75,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

