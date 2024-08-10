Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 4291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Torq Resources Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.72, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of C$10.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Torq Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Torq Resources

In other Torq Resources news, Director Shawn Wallace acquired 1,114,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$99,703.00. 27.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Torq Resources

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,445 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Torq Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torq Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.