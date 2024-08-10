Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Issues Earnings Results

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,707,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,942. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 760,459 shares in the company, valued at $11,688,254.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MODG. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $17.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.77.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

