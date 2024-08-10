Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TOST. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Toast from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Toast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Toast from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Toast alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TOST

Toast Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE TOST traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,099,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,924,947. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of -47.24 and a beta of 1.76. Toast has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.57.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 11.51% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. Toast’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $27,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,849,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,393,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Aman Narang sold 6,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $162,942.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,043 shares in the company, valued at $28,999,942.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $27,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,849,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,393,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,352 shares of company stock valued at $9,381,482. 13.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toast

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,310,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,184,000 after purchasing an additional 150,425 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,270,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,078,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 1,542.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 53,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.