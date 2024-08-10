Titon (LON:TON) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Free Report) were up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 71.50 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 71.50 ($0.91). Approximately 11,980 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 9,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.89).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Titon alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Titon

Titon Stock Down 9.1 %

About Titon

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.31 million, a PE ratio of -722.22 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 74.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 77.94.

(Get Free Report)

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products; and hardware for windows and doors, including handles, hinges, trickle vents and extract fans for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.