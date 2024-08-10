Titon (LON:TON) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Free Report) were up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 71.50 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 71.50 ($0.91). Approximately 11,980 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 9,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.89).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Read Our Latest Report on Titon
Titon Stock Down 9.1 %
About Titon
Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products; and hardware for windows and doors, including handles, hinges, trickle vents and extract fans for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Titon
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Titon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.