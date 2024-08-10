Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TITN shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Titan Machinery

Insider Transactions at Titan Machinery

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Machinery

In other news, Director David Joseph Meyer bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $996,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,805,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,706,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 118.2% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of TITN traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 226,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.58.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $628.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.18 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.