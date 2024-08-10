Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Up 1.4%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 4,438,877 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 25,925,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.
Tilray Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89.
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.20 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Tilray
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tilray
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.