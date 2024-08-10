Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Up 1.4%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 4,438,877 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 25,925,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Tilray Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.20 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tilray

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

