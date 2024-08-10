Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Buys $60,000.00 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,538,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,231,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tile Shop alerts:

On Monday, August 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $43,050.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 12,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 48,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $352,110.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 12,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 34,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $239,700.00.

On Thursday, July 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 13,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $94,770.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 28,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $206,625.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 31,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $224,440.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 15,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $106,485.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 95,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $646,000.00.

Tile Shop Stock Down 0.8 %

TTSH stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.05. 55,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,088. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.38 million, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Trading of Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its stake in Tile Shop by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 620,899 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the first quarter worth $2,417,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tile Shop by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 140,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Tile Shop by 9.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tile Shop

(Get Free Report)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.