ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TDUP. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ThredUp currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.33.

ThredUp Stock Performance

Shares of TDUP stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.63. 1,043,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,767. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. ThredUp has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ThredUp will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ThredUp

In other news, insider Alon Rotem sold 23,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $46,314.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,879.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ThredUp news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 22,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $48,460.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,438 shares in the company, valued at $507,324.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alon Rotem sold 23,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $46,314.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,879.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 505,192 shares of company stock worth $986,137. Company insiders own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ThredUp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in ThredUp by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after buying an additional 516,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 746.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 87,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 77,415 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,186,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 186,579 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in ThredUp by 702.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 236,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 207,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Further Reading

