The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) PT Lowered to GBX 2,450

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,600 ($33.23) to GBX 2,450 ($31.31) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WEIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,075 ($26.52) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,475 ($31.63) to GBX 2,500 ($31.95) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, The Weir Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,301.25 ($29.41).

The company has a market cap of £4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2,146.59, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,991.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,976.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,652.50 ($21.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,210.25 ($28.25).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 17.90 ($0.23) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,431.82%.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

