The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Holdings Increased by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $1,176,356,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,351 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 8,986.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 534,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,592,000 after purchasing an additional 528,243 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,082,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $649,706,000 after purchasing an additional 316,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $372,818,000 after purchasing an additional 273,539 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $2.91 on Friday, hitting $345.62. 1,763,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,193. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $356.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $314.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.58. The company has a market cap of $87.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

